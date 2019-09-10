Birmingham police officers honored for helping save dozens of lives in Center Point fire

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Center Point honored two Birmingham Police Department officers Monday night for helping save dozens of families as a fire ripped through their condominium complex.
Birmingham Police Department officers Aaron Smith and DeAndre Brown both received a certificate from the city; along with “challenge coins,” which symbolize a challenge to continue to do great things.
On September 4, around 4 a.m. Smith and Brown said they were driving down Center Point Parkway when they saw smoke.
Smith, a six-year veteran, and Brown, who with just five months on the force, jumped into action banging on doors and yelling to wake up sleeping residents.
Officer Smith said the night was chaotic. He said they didn’t have time to think only jump in to help as a man tried to talks save his family who was trapped on the second floor.
“He was catching one of the kids and we quickly went over and helped him catch another kid. Then, the mother quickly jumped out of the window and we caught her as well,” said Smith.
“It was still a lot of people in the complex still asleep, a lot of people didn’t know what was going on. So, we were trying to move quick so we could get them out,” added Brown.
Both officers said they were humbled by the honor.
