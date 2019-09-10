Auburn football players say the team is ready for Kent State game

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Two of Auburn football’s stars talked to the media Tuesday about the season and the next game against Kent State.
Coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday wide receiver Seth Williams will not play this Saturday because of an injury.
Wide receiver Sal Cannella said he's confident the Tigers will get things done this weekend.
He said he knows the offense needs to work on improving reads, and he said players will go back and look at mistakes and then work to get ready for next week.
After a dominating defensive performance against Tulane last Saturday, defensive end Marlon Davidson talked about working to get ready for Kent State.
He said being back at home in Auburn last week felt great.
Auburn kicks off against Kent State Saturday night at 6:00.
