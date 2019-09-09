What’s up with the early kickoffs?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It seems fans aren’t the only ones questioning the early kickoff times for Alabama football home games.
University of Alabama leaders just emailed a statement after the announcement Bama would play Southern Mississippi at 11:00 a.m. September 21.
Statement from University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell and Director of Athletics Greg Byrne on Football Kickoff Times:
“We are disappointed that our game against Southern Miss has been selected as a daytime kickoff at home. We realize we’ve played more non-conference day games at home in September than any other SEC team since 2014. There have been a number of conversations with our conference office, and they also recognize the challenges these kick times present for our student-athletes and fans.”
The biggest complaint on social media is the heat.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.