Water levels remain high despite growing drought conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The area hasn’t seen much rain for weeks.
Based on the current forecast there will not be any relief in the near future. However,l some surprising news from officials at the Birmingham Water Works.
About ten years ago, the area faced an extreme drought situation. Penalties had to be put in place to conserve water.
Despite the intense heat and lack of rain we are are not there just yet.
Lake Purdy is one of Birmingham’s and the Birmingham Water Works Board main water supply. It is down about four feet today, but it remains about 79% full.
Inland Lake is down 10 feet, but it’s 81% feet full.
Rick Jackson, spokesman for the water board, said their water levels are good. This is due in fact we had a lot of rain in the spring and those lakes were overflowing.
Jackson said surprisingly their water demand is also down at this time.
“When we checked our reports our demand is down just a bit. We are actually wanting to sell water. We are encouraging people to use water. We have had a hot summer. However, it is safe to use water. We are not putting any restrictions on our customers,” Jackson said.
Shelby County is in more of a drought situation but there are no restrictions on water use there either. The chances of rain is still not great this week going into next week.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.