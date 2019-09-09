Vaping concerns rising around the country

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several states are issuing warnings related to vaping after some people reportedly became ill or may have died from vaping.
Alabama officials are also taking action. The Alabama Department of Public Health is asking healthcare providers to report any cases of respiratory illnesses that could have resulted from E-cigarettes or vaping.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a cluster of severe pulmonary disease among people who use E-cigarettes or vape with more than 150 cases in 16 states according to a new release in late August.
Patients have experienced symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath and fatigue. The symptoms got worse over time according to Alabama’s State Health Officer.
WBRC talked to Derek Osburn, the Executive Director of Pride, that’s a drug abuse education group based in Tuscaloosa, about vaping concerns here in West Alabama.
“Overall, I’m not aware of any lung conditions locally that have happened. But that doesn’t mean they’re not coming. Typically when this type of thing is happening it’s kind of a trickle down effect. These things kind of get to Alabama late in the game,” Osburn explained.
He advised against vaping because in some instances the Food and Drug Administration isn’t monitoring those products.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.