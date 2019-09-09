UA program offers free computer job skill classes

The director of the Lift program said the more you can master about computers and technology the more job opportunities, for example their quick book software class is like accounting 101 book camp. “There are plenty of working age adults and senior citizens that kind of missed the boat on learning those computer skills. Maybe they were out in the workforce after it been taught at the school or maybe they didn’t get as much education in their school that they need but we all know everything is technology now,” said Lisa McKinney Lecturer and Director of Culverhouse Lift