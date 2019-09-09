UA program offers free computer job skill classes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - You can brush up on your computer skills to make yourself more marketable in the workforce starting Monday by attending one of the free classes at the University of Alabama
A group of UA students from the Culverhouse School of Accountancy is kicking off their series of free computer, I-phone, and I-pad tutoring classes at the Tuscaloosa VA medical center.
Adults of all ages are welcomed, and they can expect to be tutored on how to use windows, excel, word, google drive and many more computer skills. GED classes will also be offered. The class runs about 8 weeks and is available Mondays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
The director of the Lift program said the more you can master about computers and technology the more job opportunities, for example their quick book software class is like accounting 101 book camp. “There are plenty of working age adults and senior citizens that kind of missed the boat on learning those computer skills. Maybe they were out in the workforce after it been taught at the school or maybe they didn’t get as much education in their school that they need but we all know everything is technology now,” said Lisa McKinney Lecturer and Director of Culverhouse Lift
To reserve your space, notify the patient education resource center or text or call 205-928-8258
