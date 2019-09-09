UA Coach Nick Saban: ‘Last time we went to Columbia we got the lining kicked out of our britches’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama football program holds a 12-3 series advantage when playing South Carolina in football; however, the last time these two teams met in Columbia, S.C. it was the Gamecocks prevailing 35-21.
“That was back in 2010 I remember,” said Bama Head Football Coach Nick Saban. “I remember we got the lining kicked out of our britches. That means we got beat so bad we had no seam in the back of our pants.”
The Tide and USC renew its rivalry on Saturday at Williams Bryce Stadium with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. It is the SEC opener for Alabama with the Tide heading in with a 2-0 record.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.