Tuscaloosa man charged with attempted murder, accused of running over someone with car

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police made an arrest over the weekend, involving a man who police say used his car to hit someone.
Tuscaloosa police were called out to Skyland Super Wash just after midnight Saturday about a brawl that broke out.
25-year-old Deunta Sherrod Wilson is charged with attempted murder. Police said Wilson was arguing with someone during the brawl.
Witnesses told officers Wilson got into his car and ran over that person. Police found a 20 year-old-man lying in the parking lot and he was taken to the hospital where he’s being treated for his injuries.
The victim is expected to be OK.
Wilson was later caught and arrested. He is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $60,000.
