Shelby Baptist Medical Center celebrates 60 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, Shelby Baptist is celebrating 60 years of serving the people in Shelby County.
You might see signs like this up and down Medical Mile in Alabaster in honor of the anniversary.
Leaders of the county, the hospital and the City of Alabaster are gathering to celebrate on Monday.
Mayor Handlon will present a commendation from Governor Ivey’s office to the hospital for its commitment to serving Shelby County and surrounding areas for so many years.
