Residents seek traffic light for Highway 411 intersection in Etowah Co.

"This intersection is not a good candidate for signalization. It is on a 65-mph roadway and is seven miles from the nearest signal. A signal at this location would carry the risk of red-light running. When relatively isolated traffic signals are installed on high-speed roadways, drivers on the main road sometimes fail to notice and obey them because they are not expecting to encounter a signal. Meanwhile, drivers on the side road enter the main road in reliance on the green indication, often without looking.