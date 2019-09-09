Pete Graphos: Greek Chicken and Rice

Ingredients:
Greek Pilaf
1/2 cup butter
2 cups long grain rice
1 qt. hot beef or chicken broth
Salt and white pepper
Melt butter in have skillet and sauté rice, stirring for 5 minutes or until brown. Add broth, salt and pepper. Cover and simmer without stirring until all liquid has been absorbed. Serves 6 to 8.
Greek Roast Chicken
4-5 lbs roasting chicken
Juice of 3 lemons
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tbsp oregano
1 1/2 stick butter
1 cup water
Wash and clean chicken wiping dry. Rub inside and out of chicken with lemon juice and let stand for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and oregano. Place in roasting pan, dot with butter and water and cover. Place in pre-heated oven at 350 degrees and bake allowing about 30 minutes cooking time per pound. Baste frequently, turn adding more water, if needed. Before removing, from oven, remove lid of roasting pan and allow chicken to brown to a golden color.
