Pete Graphos: Greek Chicken and Rice

Wash and clean chicken wiping dry. Rub inside and out of chicken with lemon juice and let stand for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and oregano. Place in roasting pan, dot with butter and water and cover. Place in pre-heated oven at 350 degrees and bake allowing about 30 minutes cooking time per pound. Baste frequently, turn adding more water, if needed. Before removing, from oven, remove lid of roasting pan and allow chicken to brown to a golden color.