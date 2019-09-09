Pelham PD looking for two women accused of using stolen cards

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham police need your help finding these women.
Investigators believe these women attempted to use stolen debit and credit cards to purchase hundreds of dollars worth of visa debit cards.
Store employees grew suspicious and the two women sped off in a white Toyota Highlander while throwing the cards in the parking lot.
Investigators found that the cards were stolen just 20 minutes before the women tried to use them.
If you have any information about this case, authorities ask that you call the Pelham Police Department.
