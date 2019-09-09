Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Calhoun Co.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting.
It happened around 4:30 Monday morning on Mudd Street in Ohatchee.
Sheriff Matthew Wade tells WBRC deputies were on a stake-out at a home when a dog came out of the woods. When deputies followed the dog back into the woods, they saw a suspect in a truck.
Authorities say the suspect tried to get away, ran over a deputy and that’s when authorities shot him.
The deputy was taken to a hospital and the suspect was airlifted to a hospital in Birmingham.
A 2 p.m. news conference is planned at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department.
