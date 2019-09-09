Normal operations resume at Jackson-Olin HS after person walks in school with loaded gun Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools officials say normal operations have resumed on Monday at Jackson-Olin High School after an individual in possession of a loaded gun entered the building on Friday afternoon.
Officials say the individual entered the building through a side entry point as some students were exiting the building.
School staff alerted school and district leaders, and the school was immediately placed on lockdown.
The school resource officer apprehended the individual in possession of the loaded weapon, according to officials.
No injuries were reported.
