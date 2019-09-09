New board members confirmed for Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

New board members confirmed for Birmingham Civil Rights Institute
By WBRC Staff | September 8, 2019 at 9:57 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 9:57 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council has confirmed new board members for the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

Three members stepped down in January after the board reversed a decision to give civil rights icon Angela Davis its annual award named for Birmingham Civil Rights Icon Fred Shuttlesworth.

Board Reappointments:

Rosilyn Houston Danny Markstein J. John Oros, Jr. Jonathan Porter Rev. Thomas L. Wilder, Jr.

Current appointments: Cassandra Adams William Burgess Tamera Coyne-Beasley, MD Nyesha Black Yolanda Clayton Robert Dickerson Daryl Grant Angela McKenzie Richard Rice John Saxon David Thomas Rev. Gwendolyn Webb

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.