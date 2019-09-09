New board members confirmed for Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council has confirmed new board members for the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.
Three members stepped down in January after the board reversed a decision to give civil rights icon Angela Davis its annual award named for Birmingham Civil Rights Icon Fred Shuttlesworth.
Board Reappointments:
Rosilyn Houston Danny Markstein J. John Oros, Jr. Jonathan Porter Rev. Thomas L. Wilder, Jr.
Current appointments: Cassandra Adams William Burgess Tamera Coyne-Beasley, MD Nyesha Black Yolanda Clayton Robert Dickerson Daryl Grant Angela McKenzie Richard Rice John Saxon David Thomas Rev. Gwendolyn Webb
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.