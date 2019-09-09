N.C. eight-year-old releases second book

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - An eight-year-old girl from North Carolina is officially a two-time author.
De'Zyre Williams, 8, from Plymouth, has published her second book, "Close Friends: Friends Who Love Each Other." It's the sequel to her book published last May, titled "Close Friends."
The series was first written after Williams and her mother, Joyetta Murphy, moved out of Bertie County and into Washington County.
The books detail the adventures of three friends, Mouse, Pig and Zebra. The latest book follows them into a karate class, where Pig and Mouse can't get all the moves down, but Zebra comes to the rescue to prove the power of friendship.
Williams, who takes karate class, says the book is based partly on her real life.
“In my karate class, I am a blue belt, but I wrote this book when I was a green book,” Williams said.
The third-grader says she wanted to write a book to inspire other kids to love to read as much as she does.
Williams will sign copies of the book at the Raleigh-Central Children’s Business Fair on Saturday, September 14 and at the Barnes & Noble in Winston-Salem on Saturday, September 28.
The book will be released Tuesday, September 10 and be available at Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Amazon and on Williams official website.
