Last time Bama lost to USC on the road, Tua was playing for a middle school championship

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It was Oct. 9, 2010, and the Crimson Tide had just lost to South Carolina in Columbia 35-21 - that was nearly nine years ago. That same year, 12-year-old Tua Tagovailoa was playing for a championship as a 7th-grader.
“Yeah that was a long time ago,” said Tagovailoa. “I don’t remember much about the SEC back then, or Alabama, I was thinking PAC-10. But my memory of that year was playing for a title in football as a 7th-grader.”
Tua says he hopes to be playing for a couple more championships later this year, an SEC and a National Championship.
On Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Columbia, Bama looks to avenge that loss nine years ago against the Gamecocks.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.