4 killed over weekend from separate JeffCo traffic accidents

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Four people died over the weekend from separate car accidents.
Gloria Son, 38, was killed September 6 when for unknown reasons she lost control of her vehicle and flipped into a ravine. The accident happened in the 5400 block of Crestwood Blvd. near Crestwood Park.
Miguel Flores Gama, 54, was killed on September 8 in an accident in the 1400 block of Spaulding Iskooda Road in a single-vehicle crash. His vehicle overturned in the accident and trapped him inside.
Two deaths came from accidents prior to this weekend.
Christopher Jermel Elliot, 39, was struck by on a vehicle while walking on August 31. The accident happened on I-59/20 NB at exit 113. He was pronounced on September 8.
Larry Porter, 69, was a pedestrian struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle through the intersection of 4th Ave. S and Parkway East on July 23. He was pronounced on September 8.
