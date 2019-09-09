Innocent driver struck when vehicle taken in robbery crashes in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say a person driving a stolen vehicle did not stop at a red light, sped off and then hit an innocent person in the 6500 block of 3rd Avenue North.
This happened Monday around 2:00 p.m. Investigators say the vehicle was speeding for about three blocks before the crash.
Officers say the driver of the stolen vehicle and the passenger were taken into custody.
The person driving the other car did not appear to be hurt, but was taken to the hospital for observation.
Officers say the stolen vehicle was taken during a robbery Sunday.
