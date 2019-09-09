Hot temperatures return for your work week forecast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new work week is upon us and WBRC meteorologist Wes Wyatt has you covered with the work week forecast.
There is an air quality alert in effect for Jefferson County and some surrounding counties on Monday. Code orange indicates that people who are sensitive to air pollutants could be affected. If breathing becomes difficult, go inside.
Another big story is the heat. Higher temperatures are expected late in the morning. Highs could reach triple digits in some areas.
Tuesday may be a good day to grab the umbrella. Radar data shows a possibility of scattered storms.
Temperatures remain high for the rest of the week. No more rain is expected until a slight chance of showers starting Saturday. anmd into Sunday.
