FIRST ALERT: Heat will be this week’s big story

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting the day dry with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s. We will see a mostly sunny sky this morning with a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower or storm mainly south of I-20 this afternoon. The majority of us will remain hot and dry. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s. Humidity levels will remain low enough to keep most of Central Alabama out of a heat advisory today. Feels like temperatures could climb into the 100-103 degree range. Winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. Any storm that forms today has the chance to produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds.
FIRST ALERT: We want to give everyone a first alert for a code orange air quality alert in Jefferson and Shelby counties today. Ozone concentrations are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are most at risk for poor air quality. Limit yourself outdoors if you can.
SMALL RAIN CHANCES: Models are showing the possibility for a few widely scattered storms Tuesday evening for parts of North and Central Alabama. I doubt a lot of us will see rain, but at least it is a chance. We haven’t seen rain in the area for over a week now. Any storms that form tomorrow could be strong producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. High temperatures Tuesday will likely climb into the mid to upper 90s.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing will be the ongoing heat. High temperatures will likely be 10 degrees above average as we finish out the work week. Highs in the upper 90s when our average high is around 87 degrees. We’ll introduce a 10% chance for an isolated storm this weekend, but rain chances remain extremely low.
TROPICS: We continue to monitor several tropical waves in the Atlantic. One tropical wave could have a low chance of possibly developing into a tropical depression or storm once it moves closer to the Bahamas and Florida. Even if it doesn’t develop, it’ll still bring rain in parts of the Bahamas who really need to dry out after Dorian moved through their area. Gabrielle continues to stay in the northern Atlantic and won’t be an issue for the United States. We are also watching another wave in the Central Atlantic that has a low chance of developing. Models indicate the tropics could become more active by the end of this month and as we enter early October.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Try to stay cool on this hot Monday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.