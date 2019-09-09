FIRST ALERT: Heat will be this week’s big story

TROPICS: We continue to monitor several tropical waves in the Atlantic. One tropical wave could have a low chance of possibly developing into a tropical depression or storm once it moves closer to the Bahamas and Florida. Even if it doesn’t develop, it’ll still bring rain in parts of the Bahamas who really need to dry out after Dorian moved through their area. Gabrielle continues to stay in the northern Atlantic and won’t be an issue for the United States. We are also watching another wave in the Central Atlantic that has a low chance of developing. Models indicate the tropics could become more active by the end of this month and as we enter early October.