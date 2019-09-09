Events around the state to commemorate 9/11

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the 18th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks approaches, events across the state are being held to commemorate the lives lost in the tragedy.
- Bessemer Police 9/11 remembrance commemoration program. September 11 10 a.m. at DeBardeleben park.
- 9/11 stair climb in Tuscaloosa, September 11, 8a.m. Coleman Coliseum. Open to all first responders and their families and veterans affairs, students faculty and staff Presented by University of Alabama police department and department of veterans affairs CenterPoint fire is participating in this.
- The monthly Honor the Brave Golf Clinic will be conducted on September 11, 2019 at Highland Park Golf Club. The clinic will be a Patriot Day event and is open to non-Veterans as well. For this clinic, the golf pros are asking for a donation of $10.00 that will go to the Folds of Honor.
- Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Homewood City Hall 2850 19th St S, Birmingham, Alabama 35209. Members of the Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook and Homewood communities will gather on September 11 for a time of remembrance of that day. The three communities rotate hosting the annual event , this year to be held at the Homewood City Hall Plaza.
