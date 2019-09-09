Birmingham police arrest man in August murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say they made an arrest after a man was shot and killed during a robbery.
Officers say 48-year-old Dennis Coleman shot 44-year-old Erick DeWayne Hutchins on a front porch in the 5400 block of Watson Avenue in West Birmingham.
Authorities say neighbors called 911 to report a gunshot in the area. This happened prior to a citizen locating the victim.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Coroner pronounced Hutchins dead at the scene.
Coleman is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a Capital Murder warrant.
