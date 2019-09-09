Birmingham bank robbery suspect arrested in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect in a bank robbery that happened in Birmingham has been arrested in Bessemer.
Police say James Crenshaw, 48, robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 316 18th Street South Friday morning. Crenshaw gave the clerk a note demanding money and verbally threatened to shoot the clerk, according to police.
Crenshaw got away with some money and ran from the scene. No one was hurt.
Bessemer police arrested Crenshaw on Academy Drive.
He is charged with first-degree robbery.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.