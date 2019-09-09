B’ham police investigating weekend shooting near Limbaugh Toyota

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a shooting in the western portion of the city near a car dealership.
Police describe the suspect as a black male driving a black Silverado.
The shooting happened on August 31 when the suspect fired multiple shots at a subject in the 2000 block of Avenue V. Police say one round of the suspect entered Limbaugh Toyota.
There were not any injuries in the shooting.
If there is anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, we ask that they contact BPD Felony Assault Detectives at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
