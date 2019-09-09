Bama opens up SEC play at South Carolina on Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Coaches say it all the time, “We take every game the same way with the utmost of importance.” Saying it and meaning it are two different things. This week Bama coaches and players mean it as the Tide begin its SEC schedule.
“Conference games take on a whole new meaning,” said Bama defensive back Xavier Mckinney. “We know SEC games are different, they are more physical, more emotional and they matter more to winning a conference championship.”
Under Nick Saban, Bama is 11-1 in SEC openers since arriving in Tuscaloosa in 2007. Saturday the Tide visit Williams-Bryce Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. kick against South Carolina.
