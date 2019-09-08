Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Another warm morning across Central Alabama and by this afternoon, dew points to the south will remain high as the front which slipped through the region Saturday remains stall. The combination of heat and humidity will allow Heat Index Values to reach 105 or higher generally south of a Selma to Montgomery to Phenix City line with Heat Advisories extending all the way to The Gulf Coast.
Meanwhile a ridge of high pressure to the north will build strength but a weak onshore wind flow will allow the front to drift slightly north producing a few scattered thunderstorms but this activity will largely be confined to The Gulf Coast. Afternoon highs today will still be in the 95-97 degree range with the locations to the south seeing Heat Index Vales of 104-106.
Conditions change very little tomorrow with the highest Heat Index Values still to the south and east where Heat Advisories may again be necessary for Monday afternoon. This area will also see the best rain chances but with limited moisture much of Central Alabama will remain hot and dry. By Tuesday the area of high pressure will begin migrating north and east and winds will become more southeasterly transporting more Gulf moisture north and allowing for slightly elevated rain chances.
Temperatures will remain hot with overnight lows near 70 and afternoon readings as high as 98 before increasing clouds and slightly better chances for rain bring temperatures in the afternoon down a few degrees going into next weekend.
