Stellar passing game secures UAB victory over Akron

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns Saturday afternoon, beating the Akron Zips 31-20.
Johnston sailed passes to UAB’s top three receivers, Austin Watkins Jr., Kendall Parham and Myron Mitchell, racking up yardage as the receivers scored at least a touchdown a piece.
Watkins Jr. finished with 95 yards and two touchdowns, Parham 94 yards and one touchdown and Mitchell with 88 yards and one trip to the endzone.
The defense held an iron grip with 5 sacks and four pass breakups. Noah Wilder led the Blazers with 10 tackles, while Kristopher Moll returned to the lineup after missing last week with eight tackles.
The Blazers scored 24 unanswered points before the Zips mustered a fourth quarter comeback. But ultimately UAB came out on top, the victory stretching their record to 2-0.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.