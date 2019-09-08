Residents upset over illegal U-turns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in one neighborhood say they’re fed up with the number of near-accidents they see on a daily basis just trying to leave their subdivision.
It all boils down to drivers making illegal left turns out of a shopping district right across the street.
"Here she comes. There's another one. See what I'm talking about? If I'd been turning out she would have hit me," says Georgia Harvey.
Georgia Harvey and others live in the quiet neighborhood of Cedar Creek, just off Highway 11 in Trussville. She’s lived there for 14 years, but says traffic didn’t get bad until this shopping center popped up across the street.
"It's very unsafe. Most of the residents in here are elderly. People are scared to go out here."
Trussville PD confirms an accident happened at this intersection this afternoon. David Shackelford saw the result.
“It tore the front end of the car up and the bumper on the other car. Need to get Trussville Police over here and start watching it,” says Shackelford.
Residents say many near-misses are caused by illegal U-turns by drivers coming out of the shopping center. Barricades are up to keep outgoing traffic turning right, however, they don’t always work. Harvey says she’s talked to local law enforcement and ALDOT about it.
"And he was supposed to put curbing out there. You know, he told me they'd put curbing and it would make it harder for them to turn wrong. But they never have done that yet," says Harvey.
And it’s not just people coming out--it’s people going in, too. Getting into the turn lane and u-turning around those barricades. Janice Hancock says she was almost hit by someone doing the same thing.
"If they're going to turn in, they'll come in the middle lane, but they don't notice that you're trying to get out. And I've almost got hit two or three times that way," says Hancock.
Harvey says they just want to look out for each other and see something done.
“We love it here, and we just want everybody to be safe in here and feel, you know, like they can get out and go to the store without getting killed out there at that turn!”
Trussville Police have said they will increase patrols around the area and try to cite people who make illegal U-turns.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.