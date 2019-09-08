Ivanka Trump to speak in North Alabama on Tuesday

TANNER, Ala. (WAFF) - Ivanka Trump is making a trip to North Alabama on Tuesday.
Trump will make an announcement on expanded workforce development and apprenticeship options across the state.
The announcement will take place at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park located in Decatur.
Others expected to attend include Jay Timmons, President and CEO, National Association of Manufacturers; Carolyn Lee, Executive Director, Manufacturing Institute; Chris Nielsen, Executive Vice President, Toyota North America; Michael Lamach, Chairman and CEO, Ingersoll Rand; Chairman of the Board of Directors, National Association of Manufacturers.
We’ll have a crew at the event on Tuesday to bring you the latest.
