Will citizenship status affect who is counted in 2020 Census?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the United States prepares to count the population, some question who will be counted.
The United States Census serves several purposes, including counting the population, which is then used to calculate the number of seats that each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives. The census also decides allocation of government resources.
The U.S. Census Bureau addressed if citizenship status affects who is or is not counted.
“The census bureau will fulfill it’s constitutional mandate to conduct a complete and accurate 2020 Census and enumerate all persons living in the United States on the 2020 Census,” said U.S. Census Bureau representative Michael Cook.
Earlier this year, the Trump administration’s effort to have a citizenship question included on the 2020 Census survey was denied by the Supreme Court.
