Sideline Game of Week: Hoover at Thompson

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Thompson Warriors beat Hoover 48-30 Friday night in their Class 7A Region 3 opener.
The Bucs jumped out to an early 17-0 lead, but the Warriors responded to come within 7 at the half.
Hoover added to it's lead in the third quarter, but quarterback Robby Ashford went down with a foot injury in the third. He returned for one series in the fourth, but the Bucs went three and out. Thompson would go on to score 21 points in the fourth quarter to take control.
Thompson improves to 3-0 (1-0 region) as Hoover falls to 2-1 (0-1 region).
“I respect the crap out of Hoover, it’s a great win, but this is what this region is all about,” said Thompson Head Coach Mark Freeman.
