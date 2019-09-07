Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heat Indices are expected to rise to or just above 105 degrees for areas along and south of a line from Reform to Clanton to Phenix City. In addition to the hot temperatures, isolated damaging straight line winds and large hail will be possible this afternoon and into the evening generally along and south of a line from Pickensville to Birmingham to Anniston. This threat will diminish after 9 pm. Heat Indices are expected to rise to or just above 105 degrees Sunday and Monday although locations may be limited to the Interstate 85 corridor and points south.