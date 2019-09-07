Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heat Indices are expected to rise to or just above 105 degrees for areas along and south of a line from Reform to Clanton to Phenix City. In addition to the hot temperatures, isolated damaging straight line winds and large hail will be possible this afternoon and into the evening generally along and south of a line from Pickensville to Birmingham to Anniston. This threat will diminish after 9 pm. Heat Indices are expected to rise to or just above 105 degrees Sunday and Monday although locations may be limited to the Interstate 85 corridor and points south.
The Heat Advisory is in response to the increasing temperatures and higher dew points today. Heat Index Values are expected to range from 105-107 in these areas perhaps reaching these levels as early as 10 this morning. Although the extreme heat will begin to lessen by around 5 pm, the cool down below advisory criteria is not likely until after sunset but the Heat Advisory will remain in effect through 9 pm.
There may be some isolated areas of showers and thunderstorms which develop in advance of a front located over the Tennessee Valley this morning as it moves south through the day. Some of the thunderstorms may have the capability to produce strong down bursts which could produce gusty winds in isolated areas.
Overall, however, conditions will remain generally hot and dry through the weekend and into next week as a ridge of high pressure grows stronger over The Southeast producing more high temperatures approach triple digits through at least Thursday. The will, with a south/southeast wind flow be a trend toward increasing moisture which could lead to a few scattered thunderstorms developing in the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame but with the high pressure in place even these chances will be limited.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.