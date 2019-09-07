Officials warn public to stop vaping following breathing illnesses, deaths

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are suggesting people stop vaping until they figure out why individuals are coming down with serious breathing illnesses.
Federal health officials have identified 450 illnesses and at least three deaths that are possibly associated with the practice.
One drug enforcement officer feels like this should be a wake up call to people.
“The truth is the CDC exists for a reason. And we should take this information with a great deal of caution. There are a lot of unknowns. Frankly, there is just not enough data, long term studies to illustrate the negative or harmful impacts e-cigarettes or vapes will have on the human body,” said Captain Clay Hammac, Commander of Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force.
