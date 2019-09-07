Alabama Crimson Tide finds success in first half against New Mexico State

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a hot day in Tuscaloosa but the Alabama Crimson Tide is hotter, up 38-0 against New Mexico State at the end of the first half.
The Tide scores on the first play of the game with a pass to Henry Ruggs for a 75-yard touchdown run.
Tua Tagovailoa and Jerry Jeudy are a dynamic duo with 2 touchdown passes.
Ruggs rakes in his second TD of the game.
Tagovailoa scrambles out of the pocket for a 25-yard run into the endzone for a touchdown near the end of the second quarter. Crimson Tide-35 New Mexico St-0
The Tide puts three more points on the board to end the half up 38-0 over New Mexico St.
