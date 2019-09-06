Train Blocking Intersection in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New frustrations for Birmingham drivers downtown. A Norfolk Southern train has been blocking an intersection of the 3900 block of Richard Arrington Boulevard North since Thursday afternoon. This is the latest in a long line of incidents where trains block roads in downtown Birmingham. Especially out in the industrial section just east of downtown.
Again today, a train is just sitting. Truck drivers and others hope it’s just a momentary blockage and try to wait it out. But minutes add up and drivers began turning their cars around in the middle of the road.
Businesses in the area are frustrated. There is an auto repair business a short distance away from the intersection. One man says the train blockage is keeping customers away.
“It hurts it bad. People can’t get by, then they go the other way that makes me handicapped. I can’t get any work to come through the gate.” Jessie Jenkins said.
There’s little anyone can do to move the train, since the railroad owns the right-of-way. I talked to Norfolk Southern Police, who told me they hoped to see the train move later today or tomorrow. The number to call to report a problem is 1-800-946-4744.
