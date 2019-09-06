Suspect in 2017 kidnapping wanted on new charges

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man arrested in 2017 for kidnapping, robbery and domestic violence in Autauga County is now wanted in Chilton County.
Timothy Jabbar Wyatt, 37, is wanted for new charges out of Chilton County filed on Aug. 30. The charges are kidnapping first degree, attempted rape first degree and assault second degree.
Wyatt was arrested in 2017 in Autauga County in a separate case and charged with kidnapping first degree, robbery first degree, and domestic violence assault.
The Autauga County sheriff’s office confirmed Wyatt was released on bond on July 26. More than a month later, the state ordered to have Wyatt’s bond revoked, but he was already released.
In the original case from 2017, Wyatt is accused of breaking into a woman’s house in Autauga County in the middle of the night, climbing on top of her while she was sleeping, choking her and demanding cash. He reportedly tied her hands behind her back, eventually putting the victim in an ash blue Ford Taurus.
Video from the incident shows the victim escaping as the suspect stopped to get gas.
If you can help find Wyatt, call authorities immediately.
