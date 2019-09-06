Steve Serra Auto donates $100K to Boys and Girls Clubs of Central AL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge donation for a very special group.
Steve Serra Auto group donated $100,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Alabama Thursday. The money will help motivate thousands of children by giving them a safe environment and access to programs to help them succeed.
But that’s not all. Steve Serra also surprised Mayor Randall Woodfin with a $50,000 donation to the Birmingham Promise the Woodfin administration’s college tuition program.
“As people who care to show our love for this city, it’s by investing in our youngest generation. So thank you for that,” said Mayor Woodfin.
“Almost 13,000 kids that have been affiliated with the Boys and Girls Club, 81 percent of those kids actually go into the workforce into Birmingham city,” said general manager of Serra Toyota John McDonald. “So we feel at the Steve Serra Auto Group, that’s a huge reason we want to give back.”
Steve Serra says they will also commit another $50,000 in the first quarter of next year for 50 kids in the area for the Boys and Girls Club summer program.
