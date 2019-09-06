Shoals musician Jimmy Johnson dies at 76

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The music industry is mourning after the loss of a legend.
Shoals Swamper Jimmy Johnson passed away Thursday afternoon at North Alabama Medical Center, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
Johnson was one of the founders of the Muscle Shoals Sound Studios, but that’s not all he did. His band mates say he was a sound engineer, record producer and a musician. He played guitar for the Swampers rhythm section.
He turned 76 in February, and a world-class rhythm section played at his birthday bash, which raised money to keep the Shoals Theater running.
His son Jay posted on his Facebook page that “He’s gone. Playing with the angels now.”
