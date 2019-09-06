Riverkeeper group calls new ADEM report “shameful” after Tyson wastewater spill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Environmental advocates are slamming the Alabama Department of Environmental Management over a wastewater spill into a central Alabama waterway in June.
Wednesday on ADEM’s website, the Black Warrior Riverkeeper group found a report detailing high levels of bacteria and e-coli from the Tyson wastewater spill, that killed hundreds of thousands of fish in June on the Mulberry Fork which a tributary of the Black Warrior River.
"We are just now seeing the bacteria results for the first time and they were over 30 times the safe swimming and recreation bacteria levels for waterways in Alabama,” Nelson Brooke, with the Black Warrior Riverkeeper said.
The Riverkeeper group has been asking ADEM for the results since the spill. They never received them, until they started digging around on ADEM’s website. Brooke says it’s frustrating.
"The state agency that’s in charge of protecting our environment and therefore our health and also that of wildlife and pets just dropped the ball. They had the data and they chose not to share it with the public and that’s shameful,” Brooke said.
Just days after our On Your Side Investigation last month into the spill, Tyson foods released an open letter to the public calling he spill unacceptable and admits the fish died because the spilled wastewater lowered the oxygen levels in the water. The latest spill is one of a handful that have happened at this plant since 2011.
Brooke feels ADEM needs to be more transparent about the spills.
"The agency that has the data and the ability to gather it must be the ones that shares it with the public otherwise we’re all left in the dark,” Brooke said.
You can read the ADEM report at https://blackwarriorriver.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/892_XXXX_043_06-06-2019_FSKLR_CPR_RIVER_VALLEY_INGREDIENTS_REPORT.pdf
