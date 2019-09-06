New rules for unsportsmanlike conduct

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association has a new rule in place that could cost athletes, and their family, money if they are ejected from a game. It’s a reminder that your actions can have consequences.
For the first ejection the athlete is fined $300. If that individual completes a sportsmanship course, the fine is dropped to $100.
One high school principal says if that were to happen, the coach will initiate a meeting with the player and usually the parent too.
“They make arrangements to take the course to reduce the fine. If it’s a repeated offense the student may be removed from the team. But in most cases, we remember that we are dealing with teenagers and they are learning, and we have to approach it in that manner,” said Jonathan Allen, Jasper High School Principal.
