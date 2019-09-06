Man wanted in high-end purse thefts across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coalition Against Retail Theft is trying to identify a regional shoplifting suspect, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
CrimeStoppers released images of a man who retailers say steals high-end purses. He has allegedly been caught on camera more than 25 times in stores across the state.
The incidents have happened in Montgomery, Madison, Tuscaloosa, Shelby and Jefferson counties.
The suspect reportedly steals the purses by “bypassing the theft sensors" and takes an average of more than $500 worth of merchandise in each incident.
If you have any information about this suspect, please call police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.
