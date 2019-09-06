Man driving with suspended license “blacks out,” crashes into occupied home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a terrifying moment for the people inside when a car came crashing through a Pell City home. Amazingly, the injuries are non-life threatening.
“We just heard several sirens and lots of emergency rescue people,” says neighbor Joe Smith.
Police say eyewitnesses saw a Chevy Blazer tear through a four-way stop, hitting utility box, then slamming through the brick wall of a home on the corner of Truss Ferry Road and Golf Course Road.
“The worst thing, I see cars all the time running the stop sign. I have a son that’s three years old that plays outside. We’re outside every afternoon playing,” says neighbor Blake Mullinax.
An elderly woman, a housekeeper and the housekeeper’s infant were inside the house when the crash occurred. The elderly woman, who was sitting on the couch at the time, was found by rescue crews pinned underneath the car. The infant was reportedly thrown from the front of the house to the back. The driver had lacerations on his arms and knees and complained of back pain. All three were taken to area hospitals. Police say the driver was seen slumped over his steering wheel just before the crash. The driver told police he “blacked out”.
“I think it’s just a freak accident, it could happen to any of us,” says Smith.
Pell City Fire Rescue boarded up the hole now left behind.
“The property owner didn’t really have any help securing his property here. So we actually had some extra supplies at the station. We decided that we’d come out and give them a hand,” says Captain Joey Vaughan.
A helping hand at a time when life is unpredictable.
“We just assume that everybody’s paying attention and completely safe. Anything can happen at any time basically,” says Smith.
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin tells says the driver will be cited for driving with a suspended license. He also says this is not the first time the driver has “blacked out” while driving. They are testing him for any drug use, but they say it could be months before they get the results back.
