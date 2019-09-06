Man driving with suspended license “blacks out,” crashes into occupied home

An elderly woman, a housekeeper and the housekeeper’s infant were inside the house when the crash occurred. The elderly woman, who was sitting on the couch at the time, was found by rescue crews pinned underneath the car. The infant was reportedly thrown from the front of the house to the back. The driver had lacerations on his arms and knees and complained of back pain. All three were taken to area hospitals. Police say the driver was seen slumped over his steering wheel just before the crash. The driver told police he “blacked out”.