JeffCo Sheriffs Office reacts to school bomb threats

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement goes above and beyond when responding to bomb threats at schools that often times turn out to be false alarms.
A 16-year-old is facing charges after investigators say he allegedly threatened to blow up Gardendale High School Thursday.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says it takes these threats seriously and will do whatever it takes to keep schools safe. Captain David Agee says investigators at the Metro Area Crime Center did a good job tracking down the 16-year-old, who they say allegedly made the threat. He was taken to juvenile detention where he’ll be charged with making terrorist threats.
Deputies didn’t find anything at the school.
"When it comes to school safety, if we go overboard, we’re going to go overboard in the favor of safety. So if we have to wake people up in the middle of the night,if we have to bring the dogs out, we’ll do it, but we’ll make sure that school is safe,” Capt. Agee said.
Agee says if they get other threat calls, they’ll put as much effort into tracking down the people responsible as possible to keep the community safe.
