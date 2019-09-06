Hurricane Dorian and travel Insurance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For many people, spending money on a vacation can be a stretch, So when it comes to paying extra for travel insurance, many may not think it’s worth it. But dismissing it as an extra expense, could be costly in the end.
Hurricane Dorian turned out to be a massive slow moving storm. And devastation is still widespread in the Bahamas. The islands are a popular vacation spot and popular destination for cruise lines. But if your vacation is cut short because of a hurricane, you won’t get a refund.
Some credit card companies could cover the loss, but others might not. Its estimated that travel insurance could cost four to tem percent of the total cost of a trip. So a $5,000 dollar trip would mean about $250 to $500.
Travel specialists say its a must.
“It is an investment when you make plans for your family to go somewhere. Make memories together. Trips are a lot of money. By purchasing travel insurance you are insuring that investment. You wouldn’t purchase a home and not insure it.” Naomi Brown, Travel Specialist with Wishes Travel said.
