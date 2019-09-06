GSA releases designs for new Anniston federal courthouse

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. General Services Administration has released conceptual art of the design of a new federal courthouse to be built in Anniston.
The new courthouse will house the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Alabama, and would be a regional site.
"Once built, the new courthouse will also provide workspace for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a bankruptcy administrator and the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services System," states a news release from the GSA.
The courthouse will be built on a block on Gurnee Avenue, and will require the demolition of the former Anniston City Hall. Two other buildings, a recently vacated office for the county’s drug task force, and a headquarters for a local community theater group will also be demolished.
“The people of Anniston have eagerly awaited the start of this project, and this design gives them a glimpse into the future of their downtown,” said Kevin Kerns, regional commissioner for GSA’s Public Buildings Service, in the news release. “Working with our builder, GSA strives to provide a state of the art facility that meets the long-term workspace and security needs of our partners in the Northern District of Alabama.”
The original plan was a land swap, the GSA would pick that site, and city hall would eventually move into the 1920s era federal courthouse now located on Noble Street. The GSA also gave the city government $520,000 as part of the deal.
The city's government moved out of the former city hall last month and into temporary quarters at the Consolidated Publishing Building on McClellan Boulevard, while the current courthouse is still in use and construction gets underway for the new one. There will be an open house for the temporary city hall Tuesday, September 10, from 5-7 p.m.
B.L. Harbert Construction of Birmingham oversaw the design of the project and will build the $42.6 million dollar project. The courthouse is expected to be 63,000 square feet.
