Get ready for hot temperatures this weekend

Rain Chances: Unfortunately, rain chances remain low over the next seven days. We’ll introduce isolated storm chances starting next Tuesday and continuing through the rest of next week. I don’t see any signs of good rain chances or cooler temperatures. High temperatures will likely remain in the mid to upper 90s. Tropics: Dorian will move out into the Atlantic later today and finally move away from the United States. Gabrielle has lost its tropical characteristics and will not be a threat to the United States. We’ll watch a disturbance that is moving off the African coast that has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Models are showing signs that it could be something to watch. It is too far out to know if it will have any impact on the Southeast.Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive the latest notifications.