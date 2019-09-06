Get ready for hot temperatures this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We continue to monitor Dorian which is moving out into the Atlantic after producing heavy rain, strong winds, and tornadoes in parts of South Carolina and North Carolina yesterday. Meanwhile, a cold front has moved through our area and the temperatures are slightly cooler. Most of us are waking up into the low to mid 60s. We are seeing a few spots in the upper 50s to our north. Dry air has returned and it should feel great this afternoon with lower humidity. We will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower 90s. It will be a little breezy this afternoon with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.
Friday Evening: If you are attending the Barenaked Ladies/Hootie & the Blowfish concert at Oak Mountain in Pelham, be ready for dry and warm conditions. Temperatures will likely start in the mid 80s and cool into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the end of the show. Weather should be nice for all high school football games.
First Alert: We will see humidity briefly return Saturday making it feel a little muggy. It is bad news for those who want to be outside or attend the Alabama Football game in Tuscaloosa. High temperatures will likely climb into the mid to upper 90s with heat indices climbing into the 100°F-105°F range. Make sure you stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. We will see plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds around. If you are going to the Auburn home game in the evening hours, temperatures will likely start around 90°F and cool into the 80s.
Next Big Thing: Heat will likely continue into next week. Dew points will lower again Sunday, so the feels like temperatures will feel like the actual air temperature. We will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 90s. Monday could be our hottest day with high temperatures approaching 100 in many locations.
Rain Chances: Unfortunately, rain chances remain low over the next seven days. We’ll introduce isolated storm chances starting next Tuesday and continuing through the rest of next week. I don’t see any signs of good rain chances or cooler temperatures. High temperatures will likely remain in the mid to upper 90s. Tropics: Dorian will move out into the Atlantic later today and finally move away from the United States. Gabrielle has lost its tropical characteristics and will not be a threat to the United States. We’ll watch a disturbance that is moving off the African coast that has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Models are showing signs that it could be something to watch. It is too far out to know if it will have any impact on the Southeast.Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive the latest notifications.
