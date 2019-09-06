Cullman woman faces several charges in January deadly crash

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman woman is charged with reckless murder and manslaughter in a deadly crash that happened in January 2019.
According to court records Investigators said Quintana Rainwater was driving on Highway 31 South when she ran a red light and struck Charlotte Nelson’s car on January 21 around 8:00 am.
Nelson was killed in the wreck.
Rainwater was arrested Wednesday and charged with Murder Reckless, Manslaughter, Criminal Negligent Homicide, Driving Under the Influence, and Running a Red Light.
