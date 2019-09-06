Commute for Alabaster residents impacted by repaving project

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Monday, the commute for some people in Alabaster will be interrupted by repaving.
There are several roads on the list to be repaved and each will take about two to three days. The entire repaving project will take about a month and a half to complete.
The work will start in the western part of town and move out. Most of the areas are residential like lacey grove, fox valley, mountain lakes, and many more.
The city says they wanted to go ahead and warn people about the project so that they could plan accordingly.
You can find the repaving schedule here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.