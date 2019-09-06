2 Chainz to perform at Magic City Classic post game concert

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Grammy award winning rapper 2 Chainz will be performing at the 78th annual Magic City Classic post game concert.
The event will take place Saturday, October 26th after the annual showdown between Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University at the historic Legion Field.
Concert admission is included with purchase of tickets to the game.
“2 Chainz is a world-class performer and we’re thrilled to feature his talents on the stage of the 78th Annual McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola,” says Executive Director Perren King. “Having attended an HBCU himself, he embodies what the Classic stands for. His performance is sure to make this one of the largest and best Magic City Classic to date.”
The Magic City Classic is the largest historically black college and university football game in the country.
